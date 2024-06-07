Nothing, Just Deepika Padukone Gushing over Her 'Most Handsomest' Man Ranveer Singh

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are basking in the joy of their blissful marriage. Having tied the knot in 2018, the loving pair is now eagerly awaiting the arrival of their little one, expected to join their family in September. In a recent social media post, Deepika couldn't help but gush over her husband, Ranveer, as she re-shared a heartwarming reel.

Sharing the reel on her Instagram Story on Friday, mom-to-be Deepika can be seen showering her husband with praise and admiration. The video featured a cute dog peeking in, with texts that read, "Me looking at my man every 5 seconds because he's the cutest most handsomest man I've ever seen." Deepika's Instagram Story was filled with heart GIFs as she tagged her husband, leaving no doubt about her feelings for him.

Deepika Padukone Gushes over Her 'Cutest Most Handsomest' Husband Ranveer Singh (Deepika Padukone's IG Story)

The expectant mother, who is nearing her due date, was recently spotted enjoying a casual evening out with Ranveer in Mumbai. Deepika looked comfortable and stylish in a red and gray checked kurta-pajama set, paired with traditional flat shoes and glasses. Ranveer, being the doting husband, was seen carefully guiding her to their car and protecting her from the crowd.

Speaking of their professional endeavours, Deepika is gearing up for the highly-anticipated project, Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. The trailer for this much-talked-about film is set to release on June 10, 2024. Deepika will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, where she will portray Shakti Shetty alongside her husband.

Ranveer, on the other hand, was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Alia Bhatt, receiving critical acclaim for his role. The movie won the hearts of fans and movie enthusiasts alike. He will be next be seen alongside Kiara Advani in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, where portray the role of a don.