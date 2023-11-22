New Delhi [India] : Reaffirming their support to Israel in its war against Hamas, India and Australia also called for adherence to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians. The two nations also urged for the immediate release of all remaining hostages.

Noting horrific terrorist attacks against Israel on 7 October 2023, both sides reaffirmed that they stand with Israel against terrorism and called for adherence to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians. They called for the immediate release of all remaining hostages, a joint statement said.

The India-Australia joint statement that came after the Defence and Foreign Ministers' 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue also expressed support for "humanitarian pauses" in the region. "The Ministers committed to continue coordinating with partners in the region on humanitarian assistance to meet the urgent needs of Palestinian civilians in Gaza. They expressed support for humanitarian pauses and committed to continue close diplomatic coordination, including with key partners in the region, to prevent the conflict from spreading, preserve stability in the Middle East, and work toward a political solution and durable peace," the joint statement read.

The conflict in Gaza escalated after the October 7 attack by Hamas, where about 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to casualties and the seizure of hostages. Israel has characterised its Gaza offensive as targeting Hamas' infrastructure with the goal of eliminating the entire terror group while making efforts to minimize civilian casualties.

During the 2+2 Ministerial dialogue, the ministers from both sides also expressed their deep concern at the deteriorating situation in Myanmar and its impacts on regional security and stability. They called for an immediate cessation of violence, the release of all those arbitrarily detained, safe access to humanitarian assistance, and resolution of the crisis through dialogue and transition towards federal democracy.