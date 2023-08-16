New Delhi: In view of the deteriorating humanitarian situation and urgent appeals by the United Nation agencies, India continues to supply humanitarian assistance, including medical and food aid for the Afghan people, sources said on Wednesday. In this endeavor, India has partnered with United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP) for the internal distribution of wheat within Afghanistan.

Under this partnership, India has supplied a total of 47,500 MTs of wheat assistance to UNWFP centers in Afghanistan. The recent ongoing shipments are being sent through the Chabahar Port and being handed over to UNWFP at Herat in Afghanistan, sources added.

According to sources, the generous contribution by the Indian government has been acknowledged by the relevant stakeholders in Afghanistan, including UNWFP.

"For the first half of this year, 16 million people in Afghanistan received life-saving food from WFP. We are grateful for generous donors like India who make that happen”, UNWFP said on X site, formerly known as Twitter.

On medical assistance side, India has so far supplied almost 200 tons of medical assistance consisting of essential medicines, COVID vaccines, anti-Tuberculosis (TB) medicines and medical/surgical items like pediatric stethoscope, sphygmomanometer mobile type with pediatric BP cuff, infusion pump, drip chamber set, electrocautery, nylon sutures etc. The same was handed over to authorities of the Indira Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul. India has also continued its support for the Habibia School, Kabul and has sent assistance with winter clothing and stationery items for the primary students.

According to sources, recently, India also partnered with United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) in Afghanistan to provide humanitarian assistance for the welfare of the Afghan drug user population, especially females. Under this partnership, India has supplied 1,100 units of female hygiene kits and blankets and medical assistance to UNODC, Kabul. These items will be used by UNODC in their female drug rehabilitation camps across Afghanistan.

