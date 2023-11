HARRIS AND SUNAK DUE TO DISCUSS CUTTING EDGE AI RISKS AT UK SUMMIT

Bletchley Park (UK): US Vice President Kamala Harris and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are set to join delegates on Thursday at a UK summit focused on containing risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence.

Sunak organised the first-ever AI Safety Summit as a forum for officials, experts and the tech industry to better understand frontier AI that some scientists warn could pose a risk to humanity's very existence.

The meeting, held at a former codebreaking spy base near London, kicked off on Wednesday with an agreement signed by 28 nations, including the US and China, to work toward shared agreement and responsibility about AI risks, and a plan to hold further meetings in South Korea and France over the next year.

Binding regulation for AI is not among the summit's goals. Sunak has said that the UK's approach should not be to rush into regulation but to fully understand AI first.

Harris did not attend the meeting's first day, instead giving a speech at the US embassy where she said the world needs to acting right away to address the full spectrum of AI risks, not just existential threats such as massive cyberattacks or AI-formulated bioweapons.

She announced a new US AI safety institute to draw up standards for testing AI models for public use. Sunak had also proposed his own AI safety institute, with a similar role, days earlier.