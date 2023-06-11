New Delhi Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has praised Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for making Twitter a lot leaner which has been good for the industry overall On the The Lex Fridman Podcast show Zuckerberg said that Musk led a push early on to make Twitter a lot leaner I think that those were generally good changes I also think that it was probably good for the industry that he made those changes because my sense is that there were a lot of other people who thought that those were good changes but who may have been a little shy about doing them Zuckerberg told the host According to Meta founder Musk s efforts to make the platform more technical by removing layers of management and leaving less distance between engineers at the company and himself was a good move an IANS report saidAfter acquiring the platform for 44 billion Musk brought down Twitter s workforce to around 1000 from nearly 7800 Like Musk Zuckerberg has conducted multiple rounds of layoffs over the past eight months laying off 21000 employees in the course of a few months He has dubbed 2023 as Meta s year of efficiency As part of the Year of Efficiency we re focusing on returning to a more optimal ratio of engineers to other roles It s important for all groups to get leaner and more efficient to enable our technology groups to get as lean and efficient as possible he recently said On the podcast Zuckerberg also discussed his decision to remove thousands of employees Layoffs are uniquely challenging and tough in that you have a lot of people leaving for reasons that are not connected to their own performance Really it is just a strategic decision and sometimes financially required but not fully in our case he said Zuckerberg said that I decided we needed to get to a point where we are a lot leaner