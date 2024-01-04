EAM JAISHANKAR CALLS ON NEPALESE PRESIDENT PAUDEL PM DAHAL

New Delhi/Kathmandu: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel on Thursday and discussed various facets of Nepal-India bilateral relations.

During the meeting held at Sheetal Niwas, the President's Office, President Paudel emphasised the need for cooperation and assistance between Nepal and India in connectivity, mitigating the effects of climate change and hydropower development. According to the Nepal President's office, President Paudel stressed that saving mountains and water resources is a common agenda and it is necessary to work together on the issues seriously. He noted that agriculture, energy, and development of tourism and human resources are Nepal’s priorities and asked the Jaishankar for cooperation in the sectors.

Jaishankar said India is aware of Nepal’s prospects, adding it will continue to cooperate in all fields. Jaishankar arrived in Kathmandu on Thursday morning leading an Indian delegation to the seventh meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission. Soon after the meeting, Jaishankar called on Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal at the Office of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers at Singha Durbar.

Jaishankar was received by his Nepali counterpart NP Saud upon his arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport among other senior officials of the Nepal government as well as the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu. The Indian External Affairs minister arrived on a short trip to Kathmandu leading the Indian delegation to the highest level bilateral mechanism between Nepal and India entrusted to review the entire status of bilateral ties.

Later today, Jaishankar will co-host the seventh meeting of the India-Nepal Joint Commission meeting with his Nepalese counterpart, NP Saud. The India-Nepal Joint Commission was established in 1987 and provides a platform for both Ministers to review all aspects of the bilateral partnership. During the visit, the Indian External Affairs Minister will also call on the leadership of Nepal and meet prominent political figures in the country.