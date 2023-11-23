Beijing: A sudden outbreak of influenza-like illness mostly among children is keeping authorities in China on tenterhooks and prompted the World Health Organisation to ask for more details from the country about the mysterious outbreak.

Media reports said Chinese hospitals are "overwhelmed with sick children" with respiratory illness which has set alarm bells ringing. Chinese authorities from the National Health Commission in a media briefing on November 12 expressed concern over an increase in respiratory diseases in the country. They linked the factor to the withdrawal of Covid-19 restrictions.

ProMed, a publicly available surveillance system conducting global reporting of infectious disease outbreaks, termed it as "undiagnosed pneumonia" in children. ProMed had alerted about SARs-CoV-2 in December 2019 long before the pandemic swept the world. According to Taiwanese FTV News, hospitals in Beijing and Liaoning are overflooded with a rush of children sick with pneumonia.

Epidemiologist Eric-Feigl-Dingh also shared videos from hospitals and messages from locals in a long thread on X.

The ProMed report said sick children showed up with high temperatures and pulmonary nodules. Media reports also said patients are queuing up at the traditional Chinese medicine hospitals and the central hospitals. Dalian Central Hospital authorities said patients have to wait in line for hours due to the rush.