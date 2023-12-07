New Delhi: The official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, on Thursday confirmed that the Afghan Embassy in New Delhi and the consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad are functional, adding that 'its position on the recognition of Taliban has not changed'.

Addressing the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "The Afghan Embassy in New Delhi and the consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad are functional. You can see from the flag who they represent and our position on recognition of entities has not changed". Last month, the Afghanistan embassy announced its permanent closure in New Delhi due to "persistent challenges from the Indian government."

In an official statement on the closure of its diplomatic mission in the national capital, the Afghan embassy said, "Effective from November 23, owing to persistent challenges from the Indian government."

"The decision follows the embassy's earlier cessation of operations on September 30, a move made in the hope that the Indian government stance will favourably change to let the mission operate normally," the statement said. The embassy further added that it was "cognisant" that some might attempt to label this move as an internal conflict, allegedly involving diplomats who switched allegiance to the Taliban, adding "that this decision is a result of broader changes in policy and interests".

The Ministry of External Affairs has earlier rejected allegations that India did not provide support to the Embassy of Afghanistan in New Delhi, days after Afghan diplomats announced that the embassy would cease operations from October 1.