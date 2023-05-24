WHY ARE YOU DOING THIS TO HER ASKS ARIJIT SINGH AS FAN PUSHES KID ON STAGE DURING LIVE CONCERT

Hyderabad: Arijit Singh's live concert are not just a treat to the ears, but also a life lesson in itself. The humble singer never shies way from taking a stand for the right cause, but does so with utmost dignity and grace. In a recent incident, the musician had to chastise a fan for trying to shove his baby onto the stage.

A video of the incident that has gone viral on the internet, which shows the artist interrupting his performance and explaining to the fan why this could be harmful. The video shows Arijit addressing the admirer obscured behind the camera. As he was wearing his mic, the entire arena could hear what he said to the fan.

"Why are you putting her life in danger?" Please respond. "She does not want to come here. She's a child. She was overjoyed, but she doesn't want to do this; you do. Why are you doing this to her?" he asked, as the crowd applauded. He then returned to the broadcast, pointing to his head as if to instruct the fan to use his.

In a similar incident, when a fan pulled on his hand during a live concert and hurt him, the singer had reacted rather calmly. "You must grasp this. Don't talk, just listen. You were having a good time, which is fantastic, but how will you have fun if I can't perform? You're a grown-up, right? What made you grab my hand? My hand is trembling right now. Should I go?" he asked the fan.

Arijit's fans applauded him for remaining calm during the difficult circumstances in both cases. Arijit is a well-known Bollywood playback singer. He has performed hit songs like Kabira, Ghungroo, and Tum Hi Ho. From 2020 to 2022, he was named the most-followed Indian singer on Spotify three years in a row.

