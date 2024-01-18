WATCH JR NTR NANDAMURI KALYANRAM PAY TRIBUTE TO GRANDFATHER NT RAMA RAO ON HIS DEATH ANNIVERSARY

Hyderabad: Jr. NTR and Nandamuri Kalyanram were spotted at NTR Gardens in Hyderabad On January 18, to honour their grandfather, NT Rama Rao (NTR), who was the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Today marks the 28th death anniversary of NTR. The two showed up at the graveside, paying their respects by showering flowers.

Pictures and videos showing the actors being surrounded by their admirers at the NTR ghat have gone viral on the internet. The two actors can be seen in black with Jr NTR wearing a black mask on his face. Jr. NTR and Nandamuri Kalyanram go to the NTR Gardens annually to honour their grandfather. The RRR actor and Nandamuri visit the NTR Gardens every year without fail on their grandfather's birth and death anniversaries.

This year too Jr. NTR paid tributes at NTR's Hyderabad cemetery alongside his half-brother, Nandamuri Kalyanram. They presented flower garlands and prayed with folded hands amid scores of fans being held by security personnel. Apart from the two actors, Andhra Pradesh BJP President Daggubati Purandeswari paid respect to the NTR statue at Patamata NTR Circle in Vijayawada. In addition, BJP leaders and activists took part in the celebration honouring the legendary leader's legacy.

Andhra BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari pays tribute to NTR on his death anniversary. (Photo/ANI)

For the unversed, Nandamuri Tarakarama Rao, popularly known as NTR, was an actor, producer, director, editor, and politician who led Andhra Pradesh as chief minister for seven years. He was honoured with three National Film Awards for co-producing Thodu Dongalu (1954) and Seetharama Kalyanam (1960) and directing Varakatnam (1970).

In addition, NTR was given the former Rashtrapati Awards for his roles in films such as Lava Kusa (1963) and Raju Peda (1954). In 1969, NTR received the Padma Shri. In 1982, he established the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and gained the affection of the people of the unified Andhra Pradesh. On January 18, 1996, he passed away at his residence in Hyderabad.