WAS IT THIS EASY WATCH HOW LOVEBIRDS VIJAY VARMA AND TAMANNAAH BHATIA GREENLIT LUST STORIES 2 IN HILARIOUS VIDEO

Hyderabad Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are the new couple on the block is known While Tamannaah admitted finding her happy space in Vijay nothing much is known about their love story except their viral kissing video from the New Year party that stormed the internet The couple is said to have grown closer while working on Lust Stories 2 and the latest promotional video of the Netflix anthology hints at how it all apparently startedLust Stories 2 is all set for streaming on Netflix from June 29 As the premiere date approaches closer the makers are coming up with interesting promotional assets to pique the interest of the audience in the series On Tuesday Netflix released a video titled Lust Stories 2 Cast Stories featuring Vijay Tamannaah Kajol Neena Gupta Tillotama Shome Mrunal Thakur Angad Bedi Amruta Subhash While Tamannaah was apparently skeptical of intimate scenes Vijay is seen excited to be the face of lust in the series The promotional video shows how Tamannaah dropped her inhibitions and gave a nod to Lust Stories 2 once she knew that Vijay is her costar The Gully Boy star too agreed at once on hearing Tamannaah s name Team Lust Stories 2 smartly played around Vijay and Tamannaah s offscreen romance to churn out the promotional video and fans of the couple wouldn t be complainingREAD Tamannaah Bhatia on dating Vijay Varma Can t get attracted to someone just because Tamannaah and Vijay will headline the segment helmed by Sujoy Ghosh in Lust Stories 2 In a recent interview the Baahubali actor admitted that romance with Vijay blossomed on the sets of Lust Stories 2 She also heaped praise on Vijay for coming to her with all his guard down Tamannaah put speculations around her dating life by calling Vijay her happy space