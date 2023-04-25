VARUN DHAWAN RETURNS AFTER CELEBRATING BIRTHDAY IN THAILAND WITH NATASHA DALAL

Hyderabad Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport with his wife and designer Natasha Dalal The couple who has been away from the city jetted off to Phuket in Thailand to celebrate Varun s 36th birthday They flew to a beautiful location to have a good time with their friends on his special day The couple has now returned to Mumbai after spending some quality time in ThailandAs Varun and Natasha reached the airport on Tuesday the paparazzi caught up with the couple In a video shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram the duo could be seen keeping it casual for the airport look Varun was seen sporting a blue printed shirt paired with dark blue track pants and white sneakers The Bawaal actor is also seen wearing a black mask On the other hand Natasha looked beautiful in an olive green shirt that she wore over a white crop top with olive trousers and beige sandals She was seen carrying an expensive beige handbag as she reached the airport with Varun She was also seen wearing black sunglasses and kept her hair open with few braids Also read Varun Dhawan celebrates his 36th birthday with wife Natasha Dalal and friends See picsMeanwhile on the professional front Varun was last seen in the creature comedy Bhediya which was an average grosser The movie was directed by Amar Kaushik Varun will next be seen in the upcoming movie Bawaal helmed by Nitesh Tiwari The movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role Varun will also be seen alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the Indian version of the actionpacked series Citadel created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK