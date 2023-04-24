VARUN DHAWAN CELEBRATES HIS 36TH BIRTHDAY WITH WIFE NATASHA DALAL AND FRIENDS SEE PICS

Hyderabad Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is celebrating his 36th birthday on Monday with his wife Natasha Dalal his friends and colleagues from the film industry Many celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor Ananya Panday Kiara Advani Sara Ali Khan Arjun Kapoor Anushka Sharma Shilpa Shetty and others penned down heartfelt wishes for Varun on his special day on their respective social media handlesTaking to Instagram Varun Dhawan shared a number of photos from his birthday celebrations In the first photo Natasha Dalal can be seen standing behind Varun as he gets ready to cut his birthday cake It seems as though they are on a vacation with their pals Varun is pictured wearing a white shirt white trousers and a beige hat Natasha on the other hand looks stunning in a white bralette paired with matching shorts and a long purple shrug that is layered over itIn the second photo Varun and Natasha can be seen posing on a swing at the beach and the following is a video that showcases Varun attempting his hand at the punching game After receiving a high score he can be heard cheering The next few photos show Varun posing with his buddies while the last group photo shows Natasha Varun and their friends posing under a tree decked out in fairy lights Sharing the post Varun wrote Bday with the best crew Thank u for all the wishes 36 begins Also read Things get weird if Janhvi Kapoor s brithday post for Varun Dhawan reveals a secret about her Bawaal costarBollywood stars including Malaika Arora Armaan Malik Nimrat Kaur and several others commented on Varun Dhawan s post and wished him a happy birthday On the work front Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Bawaal directed by Nitesh Tiwari The movie also features Janhvi Kapoor He will also be seen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the Indian installment of the series Citadel