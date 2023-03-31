Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela is no new to trolling and criticism. Though the actor is known for her flawless sense of style and stunning appearance, she is often in the news because of her statements or attention-seeking attitude. With her recent viral photographs from her earlier days, the actress has once again come under the fire of netizens who feel the actor has gone under the knife.

Reacting to her viral pictures from her school days, social media users argued that she had undergone a spectacular physical transformation over the years, which is only possible through plastic surgery. Her pictures from her younger days have left everyone stunned, drawing speculations about the Bollywood diva undergoing plastic surgery.

With thin brows and wavy hair, the Sanam Re actress appeared unidentifiable in the photos. The pictures of the model-turned-actor are doing the round on the internet. In one of the pictures, she is seen wearing a strapless red dress and a necklace bearing her name. In another picture, Urvashi was spotted posing in the park wearing a purple dress.

Much to the surprise of social media users, Urvashi didn't resemble herself at all in the viral photos. Immediately after Urvashi's photos gained traction, a select group of people began to troll her. She was even accused by some Reddit users of getting cosmetic surgery and other under-the-knife procedures to increase her beauty.

She is completely fake, a netizen said. 'Her nose and brows have both changed drastically. But all this is fine, the only thing that irritates me is that she is still looking for popularity and attention,' he added. "The eyebrows will give me nightmares," another person wrote. She seems innocent, and I think her mother is the one who pressured her or forced her to get a nose job done, get involved with people, and do all of these things, said a Reddit user.

