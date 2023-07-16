Hyderabad: Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, the highly anticipated installment of the Mission Impossible franchise, has made a resounding impact at the Indian box office. With Tom Cruise reprising his role as Ethan Hunt and Christopher McQuarrie at the helm as director, the film has garnered tremendous success, earning Rs 16 crore on its first Saturday. This marked the highest collection for the movie so far.

MI7 opened with a strong start in India, raking in Rs 12.3 crore. Since then, it has continued to captivate audiences, accumulating a total of Rs 46.20 crore in India. This outstanding performance solidifies the Mission Impossible series as a fan favorite in the Indian market.

Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One takes viewers on a thrilling adventure as Ethan Hunt (Tom) and his IMF team, an espionage agency known as the Impossible Missions Force (IMF), embark on their most treacherous task to date. Alongside Cruise, the film features an ensemble cast including Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Cary Elwes, Frederick Schmidt, and Mariela Garriga. Their combined talent brings the movie's characters to life, captivating audiences with their performances.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, MI7 earned an estimated Rs 16 crore on Saturday alone across all languages. This contributed significantly hugely to the film's performance at the box office. Impressively, the movie collected Rs 9.15 crore on Friday and Rs 8.75 crore on Thursday, highlighting a consistent performance throughout its opening week.

While Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One continues to thrive in India, the film's performance at the US box office has experienced a slight decline. At the end of its five-day run, MI7 US box office stands at $78 million. Nonetheless, the international success of the film, including its strong performance in India, showcases the massive popularity that Cruise and his franchise enjoy on a global scale.

