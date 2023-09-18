Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth's latest release Jailer has been loved by his fans and it received a bunch of positive reviews from the audience as well as the critics. The song Kaavaalaa from the film has also been loved by the fans and it became popular in no time. Meanwhile, on Sunday night, the cast and crew of the action comedy celebrated the movie's success. Actor Tamannaah Bhatia recently took to her social media handle and dropped a video showing a glimpse of the Jailer success party.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Tamannaah wrote, "Last night we celebrated! A culmination of vision, passion and teamwork! Team Jailer… it has been an absolute honor and pleasure to be a part of this film. Congratulations to the entire cast & crew. A special shout out to the man himself @rajinikanth sir… working with you has been truly memorable. @nelsondilipkumar sir… Thank you for everything! Let’s keep creating great stories together! everyone at @sunpictures, looking forward to many more collaborations together. And finally… thank you to the audience for giving this film and ‘Kaavaalaa’ so much love!"

In the video, Tamannaah is seen in a chic all-black outfit. She donned a black bodycon dress which featured a turtle neckline with full sleeves, and a figure-hugging silhouette. Her black leather waistband, which provided the appearance of a skirt, was the highlight of her attire. The actor teamed the classic look with a pair of statement gold earrings and black heels. She dolled up her look with a neat bun and subtle makeup, which included nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascaraed eyes, feathered eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and nude lip shade.

Meanwhile, production house Sun Pictures also shared a video from the celebration of Jailer's success party. It captioned the post, "Watch Superstar Rajnikanth's speech at #Jailer Vetri Vizha only on @suntv Tomorrow at 6PM." For the unversed, Jailer has achieved over Rs 340 crore nett at the box office in India. It is currently the second-highest-grossing Tamil film.

