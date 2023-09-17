TAMANNAAH BHATIA MOUNI ROY ADD ZING TO BODY HUGGING BLACK DRESS WITH THEIR CHARISMA

1 / 11

The film Industry has always set new benchmarks for fashion trends. The ever-resplendent Tamannaah Bhatia is the one diva who has consistently been able to deliver fashion goals. The actress is renowned for her ability to stand out in every one of her fashion choices. Another absolute diva Mouni Roy continues to set uplevel fashion goals like a pro. She keeps posting excerpts from her fashion diary on Instagram. The Naagin actor is adept at pulling off everything from casual clothing to formal wear to ethnic attire. The actor brightened our day on Sunday by posting a series of images of herself looking as gorgeous as ever in an embroidered outfit.