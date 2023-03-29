Hyderabad: Tollywood couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation on October 2, 2021. In a month, the actor made headlines for her appearance in a raunchy dance number Oo Antava from Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise. The actor, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Shaakuntyalam, has said that the song was offered to her when she was in the "middle of separation" with Naga Chaitanya.

When Oo Antava dropped in December 2021, the popular view was that Samantha signed the item song in exasperation over her separation from Naga Chaitanya. While the song emerged as one of the highlights of the blockbuster film, Samantha was advised against it but she, however, went with her instinct.

In a promotional interview for Shaakuntalam, Samantha spoke about agreeing to do Oo Antava. The actor said family members and those who were close to her had told her not to do the item song just after she announced her separation. The actor, however, was in no mood to sit at home and endure all the trolling and hate which was bound to come her way after splitting from Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha said even her friends, who always encouraged her to do challenging stuff were against Oo Antava but she was adamant to go ahead with the song. Samantha said, "I did not do anything wrong. I was not going to wait for all of the trolling, abuse, and hate to go away and slowly creep back in like someone who committed a crime. I was not going to do that."

Samantha said she had no reason to feel guilty about the failed relationship as she gave her 100% to to the marriage but it did not work. According to the 35-year-old actor, Oo Antava was an opportunity to explore something that she didn't before.