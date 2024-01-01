RANDEEP HOODA SHARES DREAMY PICTURE WITH LIN LAISHRAM TAMANNAAH BHATIA PARTIES WITH BEAU VIJAY VARMA

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda recently took to his social media handle to share a photo with his wife Lin Laishram from their New Year's Eve vacation in Kerela. Randeep and Lin are the most recent addition to Bollywood's most beloved couple list, having married on November 29 in a traditional wedding in Manipur. Another lovely couple from the film fraternity Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma also dropped a picture from their New Year celebrations.

Talking about the Sarbjit actor, this is his first outing post his marriage with Lin. The couple opted to spend their first New Year together in Kerala. They shared a soothing photo from their vacation probably capturing the last sunset of 2023. Randeep took to Instagram and dropped a couple of pictures from their first holiday together with the caption: "Last sunset of 2023 🌅 #kannur #kerala #india #incredibleindia #indiatourism #traveldomestic #potd #vacay"

The couple seems to be basking in the warmth of the setting sun. Randeep and Lin look adorable together in the picture, which has now garnered over 2.5 lakh likes on the social media app. The picture is going viral with fans wishing the couple a bright future ahead.

Moreover, South beauty Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Story section to give fans a sneak peek at her New Year's Eve celebrations. The Jailer actor could be seen posing for a selfie with Vijay Varma and friends. She is seen donning a black coloured fur jacket over a black hi-neck. The actor kept her hair open and completed her look with a belt in the front. On the other hand, Vijay could be seen wearing a black tee with a blue jacket on top.