Hyderabad: In a dazzling celebration that brought together the who's who of Bollywood, newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram hosted a splendid wedding reception on Monday in Mumbai. The star-studded event saw the likes of renowned filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, seasoned actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak, as well as the charismatic Jackie Shroff, gracing the occasion. The guest list also included the lovebirds Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia, who turned heads twinning in black.

All eyes were on Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, who were inseparable at the event. The couple, dressed in matching black outfits, gracefully posed hand in hand for the cameras. Tamannaah, adorned in a resplendent black floral saree with a complementing blouse, accentuated her look with traditional jhumkas and bold red lips, her hair tied up in a chic bun. Meanwhile, Vijay looked dapper in a sleek black suit.

Undeniably, the couple looked charming, however, it was a moment of endearing patience wherein Vijay Varma was seen attentively waiting for Tamannaah to have her solo moments in the spotlight. A heartwarming video captured the duo posing together, with Tamannaah exuding grace during her individual shots. The video of Vijay adorably looking at his ladylove while she obliges paparazzi with pictures has left netizens swooning.

Social media buzzed with excitement as fans expressed their admiration for the striking couple. The fans are convinced that Vijay is a '' green flag." Netizens also appreciated Tamannaah for having eye for a "gem" like Vijay. Comments flooded in, with one fan marveling at their unexpected allure, stating, "No one thought this pair will be that hot." Others echoed the sentiment, suggesting that the couple should consider tying the knot, affirming, "They should now get married—so beautiful, yaar."