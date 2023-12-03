Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has achieved a significant milestone amidst its success at the box office. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the gangster drama has now claimed the top spot on Spotify's music charts in India, ranking number 1 in the Top Albums India on Spotify Charts.

The announcement of Animal's album topping Spotify charts was made by T-Series Films, the banner behind Animal via a social media post on Sunday. Released by T-Series on November 24, 2023, Animal album comprises eight songs. The album's release on November 24, 2023, was accompanied by its availability on music streaming platforms. Additionally, versions in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada were unveiled on the same day, though the songs Arjan Vailly and Haiwaan, performed and composed by Ashim Kemson, were omitted from the South Indian editions.

The album's initial single, Hua Main, debuted on October 11, 2023, composed by JAM8 and sung by Raghav Chaitanya, with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir. The music video portrayed the intimate romantic relationship between Ranbir and Rashmika Mandanna.

Following this, the second track, Satranga, a slow ballad depicting the strained post-marriage relationship between Arjun and Geetanjali, was released on October 28, 2023, composed by Shreyas Puranik, written by Siddharth–Garima, and sung by Arijit Singh.

The third song, Papa Meri Jaan, released on November 14, 2023, composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar and performed by Sonu Nigam, portrayed the father-son relationship between Ranbir and Anil Kapoor.

Finally, on November 18, 2023, Arjan Vailly, previously showcased in the film's pre-teaser, was released as the fourth single. Sung and written by Bhupinder Babbal, composed by Manan Bhardwaj, the song recounts a historical event from Sikh history involving the confrontation between Vailly and a group from Pandori village during the Roshni mela festival in Jagraon, Punjab, India.

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles, Animal is running successfully in theaters. The film has collected over Rs 130 crore in India within two days of its release and has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark globally. The gangster drama has also emerged as the biggest opener for Ranbir's career as yet.