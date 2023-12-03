Hyderabad: Within just two days of its release, Bobby Deol's Animal has already taken the box office by storm, breaking records and generating significant revenue. Bobby, who portrays the antagonist in the film, has received accolades for his intense and menacing performance. The actor is now experiencing an abundance of love, support, and triumph, leaving him emotionally moved after a considerable period without such recognition.

The immense excitement surrounding Bobby Deol's comeback to the big screen in Animal is a result of its intriguing plot and exceptional ensemble cast. The actor's presence and performance in the film have not only met but exceeded expectations, receiving an outpouring of love and blessings. Bobby Deol's humility and ability to connect with the audience have endeared him to their hearts.

Bobby Deol, currently the center of attention, has been overwhelmed by the global love and appreciation he has received for his portrayal in Animal, which hit theaters on December 1st. He was captured by photographers on Saturday, visibly moved, and took the opportunity to thank the audience, particularly for their admiration of his villainous character. "Thank you all so much. I am truly humbled by the immense love this film has received. Mujhe aisa lag raha hai sapna dekh raha hoon" (It feels like a dream) he expressed with folded hands. Reflecting on the journey and success of the film, Bobby Deol was also seen getting emotional inside his car.

Expressing his gratitude, Bobby Deol also took to social media to thank the audience for their unwavering support. The actor was photographed sitting alongside the audience, watching the film unfold. Sharing the picture, he wrote: "Grateful for all the love and appreciation coming my way ❤️"

For the unversed, Bobby began his Bollywood career with the 1995 film Barsaat, alongside Twinkle Khanna. He has appeared in various films such as Soldier, Badal, Gupt, Race 3, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, among others. However, his career had stalled in the late 2000s.

After a significant break, he made a comeback with 2018's Race 3, followed by Class of 83 and the successful series Aashram. Love Hostel too optimally utilized Bobby's skills, casting him as a quiet assassin named Dagar.