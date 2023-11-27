ANIL KAPOOR SAID YES TO RANBIR KAPOOR STARRER ANIMAL BECAUSE OF THIS REASON PRAISES CO STAR BOBBY DEOL

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film Aminal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, has been generating a great deal of excitement since its announcement. The anticipation and enthusiasm for the film further intensified after the trailer was unveiled. Prior to the release of this action-filled crime thriller, the cast attended a press event in Hyderabad on November 27. During this event, Anil Kapoor expressed why he agreed to be part of the film and also showered praise on both Ranbir and Bobby Deol, who plays the antagonist.

At the event, Anil Kapoor shared that when the film's producer Bhushan Kumar came to the actor and told him that Ranbir Kapoor is the film's hero, and he explained that the story revolves around a father and son, Anil immediately agreed after hearing just a couple of lines. The Mr India actor stated that since Sandeep Reddy Vanga is directing, Bhushan Kumar is producing and with Ranbir's involvement, that is reason enough for Anil to say 'yes'. Speaking highly of Bobby Deol, the seasoned actor added that when he found out that Bobby was also part of the film, he could not express how thrilled he was. He mentioned that the tremendous effort Bobby has put into this film is incredible.