Hyderabad: In the vibrant city of Hyderabad on Monday, a grand event is being organized by the makers of the action thriller film Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The presence of ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli and superstar Mahesh Babu will further heighten the excitement among the audience. T-Series took to its X handle to share the news on Sunday, announcing that Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu have been invited as chief guests at the pre release event of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Animal.

Expressing their admiration for the RRR director, T series films took to Instagram to share the news with the caption: "While some may roar in the streets or certain locations, and others may roar in a few places, this man has the ability to roar across the globe with sheer brilliance. Our very own @ssrajamouli will be the chief guest at the #AnimalPreReleaseEvent."

In another post, Mahesh Babu was revealed as the chief guest, with the announcement saying, "#Animal is set to REIGN and ROAR. The Sovereign...the one who always reigns supremely, Superstar @urstrulyMahesh will grace the #AnimalPreReleaseEvent as the Chief Guest. This event is bound to drive everyone crazy."

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. During a recent promotional event in Chennai, Ranbir shared his thoughts on why Sandeep Reddy Vanga chose to title his next directorial venture Animal. Ranbir explained, "Once you watch the film, everything will become clear."

He further elaborated, stating, "I believe that Sandeep Reddy Vanga named this film Animal because animals act on instinct. They do not act based on rational thinking. The character I am portraying in the film also behaves instinctively to protect his family. He doesn't think, he just acts on impulse, and I think that's why the title Animal fits the film so well."

The official trailer of Animal was recently unveiled by the team, and it received an overwhelming response from fans. The 3-minute-32-second trailer hinted at the fierceness of Ranbir's character, which stems from his violent upbringing during his youth. Ranbir's character is fiercely protective and possessive about his father's affection. He can be seen threatening anyone who stands in the way of his love for his father.