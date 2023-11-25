Hyderabad: The anticipated arrival of December 1st will be marked by the release of two major Bollywood films that have garnered much excitement. One of these eagerly awaited films is Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, while the other is the biographical war drama Sam Bahadur, featuring Vicky Kaushal. Both films are set to clash at the box office, with expectations leaning towards Animal dominating and surpassing Sam Bahadur.

According to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, Animal is predicted to have a staggering opening day box office collection of Rs 50 crore. Furthermore, reports suggest that approximately 23,000 tickets have already been sold, resulting in a gross income of 62 lakhs through advance bookings alone. The film has also generated significant buzz on the internet, with promotional efforts in full swing.

In contrast, Vicky Kaushal's highly anticipated biographical war drama Sam Bahadur is estimated to earn around Rs 15 crores to 18 crores on its opening day. It will face stiff competition with Animal at the box office, and there are expectations that Ranbir's film will likely surpass Sam Bahadur in terms of box office collections.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is a pan-Indian action drama film that features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, alongside Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The movie also stars Bobby Deol as the primary antagonist and Anil Kapoor as Ranbir's father. On the other hand, the Meghna Gulzar directorial Sam Bahadur centres around the life of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw, portrayed by Vicky Kaushal. Sanya Malhotra plays the role of his wife and Fatima Sana Shaikh takes on the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film.