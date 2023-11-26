Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor's forthcoming film Animal has drawn significant attention ahead of its release, receiving different classifications from film boards. After being granted an 'A' rating by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has labeled it suitable for adults only (rated 18), citing intense violence, including instances of sexual and domestic abuse, among its thematic elements.

Scheduled to hit big screens on December 1, Animal is anticipated to be a dark, intense gangster drama filled with graphic violence. The BBFC's detailed summary, while shedding light on the movie's content, inadvertently discloses certain plot points. Describing it as a "dark Hindi language action drama," the BBFC synopsis outlines a narrative focused on a man's unwavering pursuit of vengeful objectives, entailing sustained and gory fight sequences, thematic depictions of domestic abuse, and sporadic instances of sexual abuse.

UK censor grants adult rating to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, gives out some spoilers

The board's breakdown of the film's content highlights scenes of extreme violence, including knife attacks, brutal murders, and disturbing instances of domestic abuse involving men perpetrating acts of violence, humiliation, coercion, and manipulation against women and children. Moreover, it underscores moments of threat, such as a man aiming a gun at a pregnant woman and a teenager brandishing a firearm in a school setting.

Scenes portraying profanity and instances of sexual violence are also noted, depicting unsettling scenarios including a bloodied murderer exhibiting disturbing behavior at a wedding and a man manipulating a woman after a staged intimate encounter, followed by her humiliation.

While the film's trailer has generated anticipation among fans, specific scenes have drawn comparisons to director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's previous works, which were criticised for glorifying toxic masculinity. The BBFC descriptions indicate that Sandeep's latest film may traverse similar thematic territory as did his debut film Arjun Reddy and its subsequent Hindi remake Kabir Singh.