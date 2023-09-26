Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming gangster drama Animal is one of the highly anticipated films releasing later this year. The film has garnered a lot of chatter right from the word go. As the release inches closer, the makers have kickstarted promotions for the film. After releasing Ranbir, Rahmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor's first look from Animal, the makers have now dropped Bobby Deol's character poster from the film.

On Tuesday, team Animal shared Bobby's first look from the film. Billed as 'Animal ka Enemy', Bobby looks intense in the image. His face is smeared in blood as gestures shush while looking his dapper self in a blue suit. Deol is seemingly going to essay ruthless and fierce antagonists in the film.

As reported earlier, the makers of Animal have locked September 28 for the film's teaser release date as the day coincided with Ranbir's birthday. The fans of Ranbir are waiting with bated breath to catch a glimpse of the star in a gangster avatar ever since the makers unveiled the pre-teaser of the movie in June.