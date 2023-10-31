Hyderabad: Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are set to make a joint appearance on the second episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8. In this upcoming episode, Bobby Deol will open up about the challenging journey of his career comeback, shedding light on a dark phase marked by alcohol consumption and self-pity. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol will share insights about navigating the career lull post the remarkable success of Gadar.

Scheduled for Thursday, the Deol brothers, Sunny and Bobby Deol, are all set to grace the Koffee With Karan Season 8 couch. During their conversation with Karan Johar, Bobby will delve into the lowest point of his career, a time when he struggled to secure roles in the film industry and turned to alcohol for solace. He will recount the pivotal moment when his son questioned why he remained at home while his wife, Tanya Deol, headed to work each day.

Reflecting on the despair he felt when he couldn't find opportunities in the film industry, Bobby confessed, "I gave up, I started pitying myself. I just took to drinking heavily, sitting at home, and wondering why I wasn't getting opportunities. I became so negative about everything that it affected my outlook on life. While I was at home, my wife was working."

Describing how his son's comment served as a turning point, he revealed, "Suddenly, my son said, 'You know, mom, papa sits at home, and you go to work every day.'" The actor said something clicked within him, and he realised that he couldn't continue like this. It was a gradual process, and it took time for Bobby to regain the right mindset as "it couldn't happen overnight."

Bobby also shared his journey of rebuilding his career, emphasising the support he received from his family. He stated, "My brother, my dad, my mom, my sisters, they were always there. But you can't always rely on someone else. You have to stand on your own two feet. That's when things started to change. I became more focused and serious. I met with numerous people and told them I wanted to work with them. I even came to you (Karan Johar), but we haven't worked together yet."

Sunny Deol also recounted the challenges he faced after the massive success of Gadar. He admitted, "After the release of Gadar, which became a phenomenal hit, my struggles began. Before that, I had no idea it would be so challenging." He elaborated on the difficulties he encountered, saying, "I was doing films left and right, but it became increasingly challenging. People were advising me to work with younger directors instead of senior ones. Everyone had an opinion, and it became more complicated to make decisions."