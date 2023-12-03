ANIMAL BOX OFFICE COLLECTION RANBIR KAPOOR STARRER MINTS OVER RS 130 CR IN INDIA IN TWO DAYS AIMS FOR A STAGGERING DAY 3

Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal stormed the box office as it notches up an impressive collection of over Rs 130 crore in just two days in India. The film's opening day saw it rake in an astonishing Rs 63.8 crore, marking the best opening of Ranbir Kapoor's career to date. Riding high on positive word of mouth, this Sandeep Reddy Vanga-helmed gangster drama experienced growth of 4.37% on its second day, setting the stage for an even stronger third day.

Animal Box Office Collection Day 2:

On the second day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, Animal garnered a robust Rs 66.59 crore. The Hindi market dominated the collections with a substantial Rs 59.87 crore, while the Telugu version contributed Rs 6.28 crore, and the Tamil version added Rs 0.44 crore. The film's 4.37% growth from the opening day underscores the sustained enthusiasm among audiences.

Animal Box Office Collection Day 3 (early estimates):

As the film heads into its third day, early predictions suggest that Animal is poised for another record-breaking performance. The advance booking data indicates strong momentum, with expectations of a massive day 3, on Sunday. Sacnilk's early estimates put the box office collection for day 3 at approximately Rs 68 crore, with Hindi contributing a significant Rs 63 crore to this total.

Animal worldwide collection:

While cash registers are ringing in the domestic market, the global impact of Animal is also noteworthy. Within two days of its release, the film has grossed an impressive Rs 230 crore plus worldwide, as reported by trade analyst Ramesh Bala. In North America alone, Animal is rapidly approaching the $5 million gross milestone, currently standing at $4.5 million and counting.

Helmed-written and edited by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, known for his work on films like Arjun Reddy and its Hindi adaptation Kabir Singh, Animal has not escaped controversy. Similar to Vanga's previous works, it has faced criticism for its portrayal of toxic masculinity. Nevertheless, the film seems to have found its audience, resonating with viewers and proving its mettle at the box office. In a head-to-head clash with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, Animal emerges victorious, establishing its dominance in the numbers race.