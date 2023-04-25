RAHAS HERE WITH YOU DUBAI HOTELS SWEET GESTURE WINS ALIA BHATTS HEART

Hyderabad Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt s daughter Raha Kapoor was born last year on November 6 a few months after the couple s wedding in April at their Vastu home in Mumbai In several interviews both Alia and Ranbir have spoken about their daughter and have given a glimpse into their lives as new parents since Raha a birth Alia who is currently outside the nation took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday and shared a glimpse of the wonderful welcome she had received at a hotel in DubaiAlia often travels with her daughter for shoots however this time the actor is traveling solo and her daughter is in Mumbai with her actorfather Ranbir Kapoor Alia will soon be in New York City to attend the Met Gala Now that she is in Dubai the hotel she is staying at has taken extra care to make sure she does not miss Raha too much by giving the actor a delightful welcome giftTaking to Instagram Alia shared a boomerang video of the welcome note and wrote mohotels you have my heart What a wonderful welcome with a hand heart emoji While the note read Raha s here with you at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira Dubai as we can imagine how much you miss her In the background there appeared to be a white monogram bathrobe with Raha s name inscribed in pinkAlso read Ranbir Kapoor s sweet gesture for Alia Bhatt wins over internet watch videoMeanwhile Alia will attend the Met Gala for the first time this year The most anticipated fashion event of the year is all set to take place in New York on May 1 As per reports Alia will walk the red carpet at the famous fashion event wearing an ensemble by Prabal Gurung ahead of her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone