RANBIR KAPOORS SWEET GESTURE FOR ALIA BHATT WINS OVER INTERNET WATCH VIDEO

Hyderabad Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at the residence of Aditya Chopra to offer their condolences after the demise of producersinger Pamela Chopra the wife of renowned director Yash Chopra A video of Ranbir and Alia s visit to the Chopras is doing rounds on the internet as netizens are gushing over the Barfi actor s adorable gesture for his wife In a video that surfaced on the internet Ranbir could be seen walking behind Alia and picking up her sandals as she left them outside the door of the house He was then seen keeping the sandals in a corner inside His fans flocked to the comment section of the video to praise his sweet action and showered him with red heart emojis A fan commented Ranbir love you for this gesture 🙌 my Blessings 🤗🤗 Another commented Respect for this couple👏 specially ranbir he almost attends the elderly funerals as possible as he can👌 One more fan commented Best couple in India ❤️❤️❤️ No PR No Drama No Overacting Thats ranbirkapoor 🔥🔥🙌❤️ Also read SRK VickyKat Karan Johar visit late Pamela Chopra s son Aditya Chopra s home to pay last respectRanbir and Alia aside several other Bollywood stars including Saif Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were also spotted at Aditya Chopra s house to condole Pamela Chopra s demise Pamela passed away at the age of 74 at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai where she had been receiving treatment for agerelated problems for the past few days She was an Indian playback singer who had sung songs for multiple movies for her husband Yash Chopra right from Kabhie Kabhie to Mujhse Dosti Karoge She was last seen in Netflix s documentary The Romantics wherein she discussed the journey of her husband as a director