PREITY ZINTA VISITS KAMAKHYA SHRINE DESPITE DELAYED FLIGHT AND SLEEPLESS NIGHT ALL SEEMED WORTH ONCE I ENTERED TEMPLE

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Preity Zinta on Saturday took to her social media handle and shared glimpses of her visit to the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati via a video collage. The actor covered her head and donned a pink suit for the visit. She wore a face mask as well. The video clip included glimpses of a pond, local shops, and the temple. The video also shows Preity accepting a gift from a saint that was a miniature of the Kamakhya temple.

Preity took a number of selfies within the temple complex. The actor also added Chariots Of Fire by Vangelis as the background music to her post. Sharing the video she wrote, "One of my reasons to go to Guwahati was to visit the famous Kamakhya Devi temple. Even though our flight was delayed for several hours & I was up all night, it all seemed worth it once I entered the temple. I felt such powerful vibrations when I went there & a sense of peace n calm."

She continued, "These moments of stillness & gratitude make up for all the chaos & judgement around & for this I am grateful. If any of you go visit Guwahati do not miss this incredible temple. You can thank me later 😍 Jai Ma Kamakhya - Jai mata di 🙏 #ting." Reacting to her post, a user wrote, "Joi Maa Kamakhya. Maa Kamakhya truly gives power to those women who are warriors in their true real sense. May the divine blessings always protect you."