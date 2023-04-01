Hyderabad: The Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre (NMACC) was launched in Mumbai by Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani along with their family. A number of online videos and images from the event providing glimpses of the lavish celebration have surfaced online. One of the such videos shows Nita Ambani performing a special dance to the song Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram at 'The Great Indian Musical: Civilisation to Nation'.

For the dance, Nita Ambani opted for a red and pink lehenga with broad patti borders, beads and mirror work, intricate sequins embellishments, and exquisite brocade embroidery. She displayed the intricate border work of the outfit by draping the pallu in Gujarati style. Nita donned a half-sleeved top-style blouse with a round neckline, heavy gold embellishments, and embroidered borders to complete the traditional look.

Nita added stacking bangles and bracelets, ornate gold jhumkis, layered gold and emerald necklace, matching mang tika, and a statement ring to adorn her traditional look. Hair tied in a centre-parted bun with a crimson gajara, kohl-lined eyes, thickened brows, a red bindi, a nude pink lip colour, and mascara-coated lashes rounded off her look for the performance.

Earlier on Friday, several celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vidya Balan, and many more stars showed up at the grand launch. Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and their family members, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, wore traditional ensembles to the grand event.