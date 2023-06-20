LOKESH KANAGARAJ TALKS ABOUT QUITTING FILMS DONT WANT TO HOLD ON TO THIS PLACE FOR LONG TIME

Hyderabad: It might not be all that difficult to become an overnight national sensation. But maintaining that reputation over time and continually generating buzz about new films requires a special and exceptional talent. Tamil filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has time and again shown his capability of pulling off this feat. The brilliant filmmaker has now announced that he may give up on filmmaking after directing a total of 10 movies.

Recently, in an interview, Kangaraj revealed that he does not have any long-term plans and doesn't want to cling to the film world for a very long period. He shared that he only wanted to try it out when he first entered the industry. He said, "That is why I made short films. My ability to connect with people led me to make it my profession. I will do 10 films and I will quit." The filmmaker said he doesn't intend to "hold on to this place for long time."

Kanagaraj acknowledged that building a cinematic universe was not an easy task and thanked his producers and stars for allowing him to do it. "It has a lot of complications. I'm not in a rush. I want to manage this responsibly and make good films," he said. Kanagaraj gave an update on how well his next movie Leo is progressing and said, "It's going well. We've been shooting nonstop, and the efforts are paying off."

Kanagaraj said that he was really eager to direct another Vijay movie and added, "I knew we were going to work together again while winding up Master. I'm very comfortable with Thalapathy Vijay." He asserted that even though the scenes they are filming are very intense, the entire set would be very relaxed. Besides Vijay, Leo also features Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Gautam Menon, Mysskin, and Mansoor Ali Khan in significant roles.