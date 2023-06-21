KARTIK AARYAN BURSTS INTO LAUGHTER AS KRUSHNA ABHISHEK TAKES HILARIOUS DIG AT HIS RS 4 CRORE CAR WATCH VIDEO

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have been busy promoting their new movie Satyaprem Ki Katha. On the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kiara and Kartik will appear as guests on the show to promote their movie. In a promo video of the episode shared online on Tuesday, show's host Kapil Sharma was seen making fun of Kartik's 'pure' heart, and cast member Krushna Abhishek was also seen poking at the actor's extravagant spending.

At the beginning of the video, Kartik and Kiara could be seen dancing to the song Haan Main Galat from the movie Love Aaj Kal, which also featured Kartik. While talking about the movie's heart-shaped logo, Kapil asked Kartik, "Dil hota hai laal colour ka, ye white kaise hai (Hearts are usually red, how come this one is white)?" To this, Kartik replied, "Kyunki ye saaf hai, pure hai (Because this is clear, this is pure)." Then Kapil jokingly said, "Toh ye toh ho gaya Kiara ka, aapka wala kon sa hai (Then this one is Kiara's, which one is yours)?" After that, the actors started to laugh out loud.

During a fun segment on the show, Krushna and Kiku Sharda were seen mimicking Dharmendra and Sunny Deol respectively. Kiku asked Kartik whether he was single, to which Krushna said, "Koi bhi banda jab Rs 4 crore ki gadi kharidta hai, who kya Gajraj Rao ji ko ghumane k liye kharidega (If a man buys a car for Rs 4 crore, he isn't doing it to take Gajraj Rao on a drive)." Krushna's joke had Kartik cracking up on the show. Veteran actor Gajraj Rao, who is also a part of Satyaprem Ki Katha, joined the actors on Kapil's show for the promotions and had a good laugh when Krushna also weaved him in the joke.

Krushna did not say which car he was referring to, but Kartik's most expensive car is a McLaren that T-Series chief Bhushan Kumar gifted him. Meanwhile, Satyaprem Ki Katha marks Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's second time collaborating together after their blockbuster film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was released last year in May.