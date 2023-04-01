Hyderabad: The inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was a start-studded affair would be an understatement to describe the Friday night that witnessed celebrity galore at the Jio World Gardens, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai. From B-town celebrities to Hollywood stars and who's who from the music and art community marked their presence at the event which also had Priyanka Chopra and her husband flying down to Mumbai with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. PeeCee's India visit coincided with the buzz around her latest interview which reignited the debate on politics in Bollywood.

At the center of the controversy was Karan Johar whose name was not mentioned by Priyanka but Kangana Ranaut slammed him for 'banning' and 'harassing' the Desi Girl. In her interview with Dax Shepard, Priyanka said that the prime reason for her to move to the west was she had 'beef with people' who made her feel 'cornered.' Soon after her interview went viral, Kangana took to social media to slam Karan and held him responsible for PeeCee's exit from Bollywood in 2012.

At the NMACC opening, Priyanka was seen arriving with her husband Nick Jonas. While the reports of Priyanka's alleged 'beef' with Karan are going viral, the duo was seen sharing a hug at the NMACC inauguration event. Karan also greeted Nick and chatted with the couple before they moved in. The video of Karan and Priyanka sharing a hug at the NMACC event is going viral on social media.

READ | Watch: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas arrive in India for the first time with daughter Malti Marie

Soon after a paparazzi shared PeeCee and Karan's video on Instagram, netizens are having a field day at Kangana's expense. Taking a dig at Kangana, a user wrote, "Karan johar to priyanka: "ye kangana ne mujhe phir se target kia tumhara naam leke.. Me kya karu" .. 😂😂😂😂," while another said, "Somebody please call Kangana." It will be interesting to see how Kangana reacts to Karan and Priyanka sharing a hug and apparently mending the fences.