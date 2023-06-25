Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Guntur Kaaram has been making headlines after film's leading lady Pooja Hegde opted out of the project. Earlier, news of music composer Thaman bowing out of the film did the rounds of webloids and now with Pooja's exit, makers were compelled to be back to square one and find another leading lady for the film.

According to reports, Meenakshii Chaudhary will be coming on board for Guntur Kaaram. The actor, however, will not be replacing Pooja in the film. If the latest buzz around Guntur Kaaram is anything to go by, Meenakshii is being roped in to play the role that was earlier offered to Sreeleela.

Does that spell that the Dhamaka actor is no longer part of the Trivkram Srinivas directorial? The answer is no since the makers now want Sreeleela to step into Pooja's role in the film. For unversed, Meenakshii entered filmdom with the 2021 released Telugu film Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu. The following year, she was seen playing one of the female leads in sequel of the mystery thriller Hit: The First Case.

On a related note, Guntur Kaaram makers have reportedly roped in Anirudh Ravichander after Thaman opted out of the film. While Pooja's reason for walking out of the film is said to be date issues, nothing much is known about why Thaman withdrew from the project. Guntur Kaaram, which is Mahesh Babu's 28th outring, is scheduled to hit theaters worldwide on January 13, 2024. The action-drama is bankrolled by S. Radha Krishna's banner Haarika & Hassine Creations.