POOJA HEGDE NO MORE PART OF MAHESH BABU STARRER GUNTUR KAARAM HERES WHY

Hyderabad: Director Trivikram Srinivas's upcoming film Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu has been making headlines frequently for a variety of reasons. Changes have been made to the movie's release date, storyline, and even music director. And now, reports have come to the fore that Guntur Kaaram's female lead Pooja Hegde has made the decision to opt out of the movie.

According to a source close to the development, Guntur Kaaram's shooting schedule was constantly shifting. The source revealed that the team was filming for certain sequences and choosing a timeline for the following schedule but it got delayed for various reasons. Some of the sections which were already shot were getting back to the reshoot mode.

Many people also backed out of the film as a result of the script modifications that occurred on a frequent basis. And after several complications, Pooja Hegde has finally opted to back out, citing date issues. The source went on to say that Pooja had made plans to work on a number of other films between June and December and that her decision to move on with Guntur Kaaram would interfere with those plans.

The source said that Pooja expressed her dissatisfaction with the way things were going with the producers and the director before leaving. Pooja will now shift her focus to acting in other Telugu and Hindi-language films. Along with Pooja, music director Thaman is no longer involved with the movie, and rumours suggest that the team is close to bringing Anirudh Ravichander on board.