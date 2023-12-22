Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, unveiled the second song from the movie. Following the high-energy party anthem Sher Khul Gaye, the latest addition, Ishq Jaisa Kuch, brings a romantic vibe to the Fighter album. Releasae of Ishq Jaisa added to the anticipation surrounding the film's release early next year.

Ishq Jaisa Kuch is a visual spectacle for fans of both Hrithik and Deepika, showcasing the duo in breathtaking exotic locations. Choreographers Bosco Martis and Caesar Gonsalves have skillfully crafted dance sequences for this charming duo. Release of Ishq Jaisa Kuch sparked a flurry of excitement on social media, with fans raving about Deepika and Hrithik's sizzling on-screen chemistry.

Composed by the musician duo Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani, Ishq Jaisa Kuch boasts lyrics penned by Kumaar, rapper Mellow D, and Vishal Dadlani himself. Vocal talents such as Shilpa Rao and rapper Mellow D, in addition to Vishal and Sheykhar, have lent their voices to Ishq Jaisa Kuch.

Preceding the release of Sher Khul Gaye and Ishq Jaisa Kuch, the makers had launched the Fighter teaser earlier in the month. The teaser introduced Hrithik Roshan as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, and Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh. Offering a glimpse into the film's world, the teaser featured spectacular jet sequences, dramatic entries, an intense score, aviator aesthetics, and a striking shot of Hrithik holding the Tricolour as he descended from a jet.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, known for directing Hrithik's previous blockbusters War, and Bang Bang, Fighter marks third collaboration of the actor and director. The aerial actioner also stars Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in significant roles. Fighter is slated for a theatrical release on January 25, 2024.