Hyderabad: Filmmaker Siddharth Anand, following the success of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, presents his next action-thriller venture, Fighter. The highly anticipated teaser of the film, which was dropped on December 8, has generated considerable excitement among fans, who are referring to it as 'thrilling'. A few segments of the netizens, however, claimed it to be a 'flop copy' of the Hollywood film Top Gun.

Featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, the 1 minute and 13 seconds long teaser offers a sneak peek into the actors' looks in the movie. It showcases adrenaline-pumping action sequences and also highlights the scintillating chemistry and romantic moments between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Taking to Twitter/X, several netizens expressed their views to the long-anticipated teaser. One user tweeted, "FIGHTER’ TEASER LEAVES A SOLID IMPACT… 2024 promises to start with a bang…" Another user, initially worried about the visual effects (VFX), wrote, "#FighterTeaser It's looking good. VFX ka darr tha But teaser se toh vfx badhiya lag rha hai. Baaki #Hrithik #Deepika #AnilKapoor aur #SiddharthAnand toh sambhal hi lenge...."

A fan expressed excitement, exclaiming, "Action, Drama, Thriller, Romance! The world of #Fighter has it all! Can't wait for the trailer." Similarly, another tweet read, "This Man Always gives me Goosebumps. #HrithikRoshan #FighterTeaser." One user, eagerly anticipating the on-screen chemistry between Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, tweeted, "The teaser was so thrilling!! Finally Hrithik and Deepika..Best chemistry indeed!!"

However, some netizens have criticized the film, claiming it to be a 'flop copy' of the Hollywood movie Top Gun. One tweet read, "Flop copy of top gun I am sure 100%#FighterTeaser." Another user questioned, "#FighterTeaser Top Gun Lite version?" Furthermore, a user expressed disappointment with the inclusion of nudity in a patriotic film, stating, "#FighterTeaser there was no need of this nudity in patriotic film. #siddarthanand kuch bhi."

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, who previously directed Pathaan and War, Fighter is an upcoming action-thriller. With Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles, this highly anticipated Bollywood film is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures and is set to hit theaters on January 25, 2024.