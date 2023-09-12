Hyderabad: Filmmaker Siddharth Anand's upcoming film Fighter is one of the most eagerly anticipated movies that will be hitting the screens next year. The film will be headlned by Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. Recently, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor were spotted leaving Yash Raj Studios in Andheri after finishing their parts in the movie. And now a picture of Deepika Padukone posing with other cast members from the film has been doing the rounds on social media.

In pictures shared by multiple fan pages on X, formerly known as Twitter, Deepika Padukone can be seen posing among other cast members from the film, including Sanjeeda Sheikh, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and many others. The fan pages also disclosed that the image was from a dance rehearsal. A few days ago, there were reports which indicated that Fighter is going to have a party anthem, which will be headlined by Hrithik and Deepika. The reports further suggested that it will be choreographed by Bosco-Caesar, and composed by Vishal and Shekhar. It will reportedly be filmed over a six-day period.

The movie's shoot is currently in the last stage, and it should be finished by the second half of October, as per reports. The crew will also be moving to a different country to shoot two songs there, one of which will be a romantic ballad and the other a fun dance number. Additionally, a significant portion of the movie—which has action scenes and aerial shots—is already in post-production because Siddharth Anand wants to give the crew ample time to wrap up their work and deliver the shots in time for the film's release in January next year.

Also read: Spirit Of Fighter: Makers of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer drop motion poster on Independence Day