WATCH AHEAD OF FIGHTER RELEASE DEEPIKA PADUKONE SEEKS BLESSINGS AT TIRUPATI WITH FAMILY

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): Deepika Padukone, preparing for her upcoming aerial action thriller Fighter, arrived at Tirumala on Thursday evening accompanied by her sister Anisha to seek blessings from Lord Venkateswara. Numerous videos and images capturing Deepika's arrival at Tirumala alongside her sister Anisha have circulated on social media. For her visit, Deepika donned an ivory salwar suit and styled her hair in a bun.

On Friday morning, Deepika offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple, dedicated to Venkateswara, believed to be an incarnation of Vishnu, who descended to Earth to relieve humanity from the challenges of the Kali Yuga. The temple is often referred to as Kaliyuga Vaikuntha, and the local deity is known as Kaliyuga Prathyaksha Daivam.

Meanwhile, Deepika's upcoming film Fighter is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 25, 2024. Deepika will also star in the sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas. Her upcoming projects include The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan and Singham Again.