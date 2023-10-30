Hyderabad: Angad Bedi, the actor and son of the late cricket legend Bishan Singh Bedi, has expressed his heartfelt gratitude for his recent gold medal win at the Open International Masters 2023 Athletics Championship in Dubai. Angad's touching tribute to his father, who passed away recently, added an emotional layer to his achievement.

In the competition, Angad Bedi secured a gold medal in the 400 meters race, a remarkable feat that he dedicated to his late father, Bishan Singh Bedi, who had been battling a prolonged illness. Bishan Singh Bedi, a revered figure in the world of cricket, passed away at the age of 77, leaving behind a legacy of wisdom and sportsmanship.

Angad celebrated his victory by sharing a collection of images from the race and the moment of his triumph on his Instagram account. In a heartfelt post, he acknowledged the immense significance of this gold medal, despite not achieving his personal best time or form. Angad expressed his deep appreciation for his father, writing, "This gold will always be my most special. Thank you Dad for being with me. I miss you."

Angad also extended his gratitude to his wife, Neha Dhupia, and his coach, Miranda Brinston, for their unwavering support and encouragement throughout his journey. In particular, he recognized Coach Miranda as a rock during both the good and challenging days. Additionally, he appreciated the efforts of his doctor, Prachi Shah, and humorously acknowledged that Neha Dhupia had tolerated him through thick and thin. Angad also expressed his wish to run with his children, Mehrunissa and Guriq, when they grow up, emphasizing the importance of family in his life.

In a press statement following his gold medal win, Angad shared the profound influence of his father's wisdom and values, emphasizing that he competed in honor of his father's wishes and legacy. He stated that his father's guidance and teachings had played a significant role in his life and that this win was a testament to their enduring bond.

Angad expressed his deep gratitude for the mentorship of Coach Miranda, highlighting the instrumental role the coach played in his progress. This victory marked Angad's debut in international sprinting tournaments, a remarkable achievement for the actor. Previously, Angad Bedi had won a silver medal in a sprinting tournament held in Mumbai earlier in the year.