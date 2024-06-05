Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Five Candidates Winning With Biggest Margins

New Delhi: With the results declared for the high stakes 18th Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, all eyes are set on the political permutation and combination which is likely to play a key role in the seat sharing arithmetic as the tally of BJP has fallen short of securing a majority while NDA in total has secured 290 seats out of a total of 543.

According to the results declared by the election commission, amongst the top 5 candidates who won in their respective constituencies with the biggest margins, four are from the BJP itself.



Top 5 Candidates who Won with the Biggest Margins

1. Shankar Lalwani: Lalwani, the BJP candidate for Indore Lok Sabha seat constituency secured over 12.26 lakhs votes while his nearest rival was BSP's Sanjay Lakshman Solanki who secured 51,659 votes and won with the highest victory margin of over 11.75 lakhs votes.

2. Rakibul Hussain: Hussain, who was the Congress candidate from Dhubri seat in Assam secured over 14.7 lakh votes while his nearest rival was AIUDF's Mohammad Badruddin Ajmal secured over 4.5 lakh votes while the victory margin stood at 10.12 lakh.

3. Shivraj Singh Chouhan: The former Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister won from Vidisha for the BJP by a huge margin of 8.21 lakh votes. While he secured 11.16 lakhs votes, his nearest rival was Congress's Pratapbhanu Sharma who secured 2.9 laks votes.

Chauhan who is one of the senior most BJP leaders was the chief minister from 2005 to 2023 in Madhya Pradesh and his removal from the CM post was being seen as an attempt from the Delhi leadership to put down the leaders from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee's era.

Fondly called 'mama' (uncle), Chouhan contested his sixth Lok Sabha election from Vidisha, a seat represented by BJP stalwarts like late Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1991) and Sushma Swaraj (2009 and 2014).

4. CR Patil: BJP's old guard CR Patil also won with a huge margin as he secured 10.31 lakhs votes from Navsari seat in Gujarat while his nearest rival was Congress's Naishadhbhai Bhupatbhai Desai secured 2.57 lakhs votes. The victory margin stood at over 7.73 lakhs votes. Patil, a three-term MP from Navsari, held the record for the second-highest margin after he won by 6.89 lakh votes in 2019. He has now broken his own record.

5. Amit Shah : Union Home Minister Amit Shah secured a massive victory from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat of Gujarat by a margin of over 7.44 lakh votes. He secured 10.10 lakhs votes while his nearest rival Congress's Sonal Ramanbhai Patel secured 2.66 votes while the victory margin stood at 7.45 lakh.