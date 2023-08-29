Hyderabad: Bollywood star Rani Mukherji is one of the most adored actors to have graced the film industry with her outstanding movies over the course of her two-and-a-half-decade film career. Her extraordinary performances in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Veer Zaara, Black, and Mardaani among others continue to have a special place in the hearts of the audiences. Her latest movie Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway was incredibly well-liked and praised. Besides her work life, Rani is a private person when it comes to her personal life. However, she recently opened up in an interview about her wedding with Aditya Chopra and the outfit she wore on the big day.

Rani and filmmaker Aditya Chopra had an intimate wedding ceremony in 2014 in Italy. While her filmmaker husband is known for being a recluse, Rani also deactivated her social media profiles after tying the knot. Hence pictures from their wedding ceremony never made it to social media. But recently, in an interview, the actor revealed her desire to share wedding photos with her fans. The actor stated, "Very soon I will come out with my wedding pictures also. And the quintessential Sabyasachi bride first. It's crazy yeah."

In another interview, Rani opened up about her professional life and revealed about Mardaani 3. When asked if Mardaani 3 would happen, the actor responded, "Yes, I would actually love to get back and wear Shivani Shivaji Roy's shoes." However, Rani said that it all relies on the script and the story, and if she gets a great story to go with for the third film, it will be intriguing for her to return to her character as Shivani Shivaji Roy, a role that she really enjoys portraying.