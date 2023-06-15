ALIA BHATTS HEART IS FILLED WITH LOVE AS SHE HEADS TO SAO PAULO FOR NETFLIX TUDUM 2023 EVENT PICS INSIDE

Hyderabad Alia Bhatt who will make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone has confirmed that she will attend the major Netflix Tudum 2023 event in Sao Paulo Brazil On Thursday morning the actress posted two photos of herself on her Instagram profile in which she can be seen posing for the camera The pictures are from her closet before heading out to Sao PauloSharing the pictures she wrote No heart of stone here just one filled with love enroute Tudum Sao Paulo Heart Of Stone is a spy thriller produced by Netflix and Skydance The film stars Gal Gadot and Jamie DornanThe photos shared by the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor appear to have been taken in her closet before she left her house The first photo shows her posing in front of a mirror making the heart sign with her hands The actress looks adorable in the picture as she shows off her dimples She is seen wearing a multicoloured knit cropped top over a white tee and blue denim trousers The next picture shows her laughing out loud and the candid shot is simply too cute to miss The second image also shows us her closet behind her which is loaded with racks of shoes of bright funky coloursAside from Heart Of Stone Alia Bhatt will appear in Karan Johar s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Ranveer Singh in the lead The film with an ensemble cast comprising veterans like Dharmendra Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan will be released internationally on July 28 2023 Meanwhile reports are rife that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been cast in Nitesh Tiwari s Ramayan The film is scheduled to begin production in December 2023 Also read Nitesh Tiwari to cast Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as Ram and Sita in Ramayana Reports