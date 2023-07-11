ALIA BHATT TREATS FANS WITH BTS FOOTAGE OF TUM KYA MILE MARKING HER COMEBACK AFTER EMBRACING MOTHERHOOD

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who will soon be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, dropped a behind-the-scenes video of her Tum Kya Mile shoot on her social media handle. The video provides fans with a glimpse of all the fun that took place during the song's shoot. Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahaani's schedule for Tum Kya Mile in Kashmir marked Alia's first shoot after postpartum.

On Tuesday, Alia took to her Instagram handle and shared the behind-the-scenes video with a caption that read, "My first ever song vlog is out on YouTube! Go watch now (link in bio)." In her YouTube vlog, Alia shared that the Tum Kya Mile song is basically the first thing that she was shooting after giving birth. She said that she had to get back in shape and was able to work out only after six weeks postpartum.

The making of a film includes several challenges, but it's also really enjoyable. The recently released behind-the-scenes video made this evident. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani actors and crew can be seen having a great time in the BTS video. The video shows Alia experiencing moments of confusion while filming a dance scene for Tum Kya Mile. She also trips over herself while posing for the camera in a chic white saree.

The trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani was released on July 4. The Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh movie revives the typical 'Dharma' touch of fusing romance and family drama. While Tum Kya Mile received criticism, the trailer was well-received by people.