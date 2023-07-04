Hyderabad: The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani trailer, which gives a glimpse into the world of love and romance in Karan Johar style, was released by the makers on Tuesday morning. The upcoming movie stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles. Ranveer plays a Punjabi, and Alia is a Bengali as evidenced in the trailer.

The trailer has been receiving mixed reviews, with some seemingly pleased with Karan Johar's return to the director's chair after 7 years, while others fed up with the same age-old film and overly dramatic families. However, one particular scene in the film caught the viewer's attention and netizens are in no mood to let that pass. In one scene in the film, Alia is seen questioning Ranveer's Intelligence Quotient, reminding netizens of how in reality, it is the former who needs General Knowledge lessons.

In the film, Alia is shown as a high-profile highly educated Bengali girl. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is a Punjabi, who is only concerned with body building. So, during an argument, Ranveer asks her to check his IQ, obliging to which, Alia asks him, 'where is West Bengal situated in India?' Responding to the question, Ranveer says: "In the West." This scene though is to add a dash of laughter, netizens were quick to draw parallels with the whole Alia Bhatt's Koffee With Karan episode, where she couldn't tell the name of the President of India.

Social media users are now trolling the actor on the film's trailer release with comments like: "Alia asking GK questionsss?? reallyyy?" Fans are not going to let Alia overcome that one blunder on the chat show. As for the trailer, it has been receiving mixed responses. Reacting to the trailer, a user wrote: "No chemistry, no emotions, over the top acting, general mediocre plot. What's going on?" Another one wrote: "Nibba-Nibbi love story. Cringe!" A fan commented: "complete family entertainer. I want to see this movie NOW!!!"

Also read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani trailer: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh switch families in Karan Johar's romance drama