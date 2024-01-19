Hyderabad: The much-anticipated release date for Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut Madgaon Express has finally been locked in. On Friday, the makers unveiled the film's first look via social media, confirming that it will hit theatres next year on March 22. Taking to Instagram, production house Excel Entertainment dropped the first poster of the film, along with the caption that read, "Bachpan ke sapne… lag gaye apne!!! #MadgaonExpress mein aapka swagat hai. Taiyaar ho jao ek yaadgaar yatra ke liye. Releasing on 22nd March at cinemas near you. (sic)"

Kunal also shared the poster on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Yaatri kripya dhyaan de. In teen dosto ke saath kya ghatne wala hai, yeh aapko dikhane ke liye gaadi platform athava cinema gharo Mae aane ke liye taiyaar hai.. Super excited and thrilled to announce the arrival of Madgaon express in cinemas on the 22nd of march 2024. (sic)"

The film stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, who are well-known for their iconic roles in Mirzapur, Scam 1992, and Bambai Meri Jaan respectively. The cast is further enriched by Nora Fatehi, along with veteran actors Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam. Madgaon Express is bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.