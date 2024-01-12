Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Friday said it has imposed penalties totalling Rs 2.49 crore on three banks, including Dhanlaxmi Bank and Punjab and Sind Bank, for contravention of regulatory norms. A penalty of Rs 1.20 crore has been slapped on Dhanlaxmi Bank for non-compliance with certain directions on 'Loans and Advances Statutory and Other Restrictions', KYC and certain norms related to interest rate on deposits, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

Further, a fine of Rs 1 crore has been imposed on Punjab and Sind Bank for non-compliance with certain directions on 'Loans and Advances Statutory and Other Restrictions'. The central bank has also imposed a penalty of Rs 29.55 lakh on ESAF Small Finance Bank for non-compliance with the directions issued by it on 'Customer Service in Banks'.